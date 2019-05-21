EUR/JPY technical analysis: Key falling trendline violated but trade tensions may cap upside

- EUR/JPY closed above key falling trendline on Tuesday, validating the bullish divergence of a 4-hour chart indicator.
- A corrective rally, however, may remain elusive, courtesy of trade tensions.
EUR/JPY closed at 123.31 on Tuesday, confirming an upside break of the trendline connecting April 17 and May 2 highs.
The upside break of the falling trendline coupled with the 4-hour chart relative strength index's (RSI) move above 50.00 has opened the doors to 123.89 (23.6% Fib R of 126.81/122.08).
The rally to 123.89, however, could be preceded by a fall back to 123.00, as reports that the Trump administration is planning to blacklist a major Chinese surveillance technology firm are seen inflaming trade tensions, leading to a minor rally in the anti-risk Japanese Yen.
That said, the prospects of a corrective rally to 123.89 would weaken only if the cross finds acceptance below the previous day's low of 122.68.
Daily chart
4-hour chart
Trend: 30-pip drop likely before a corrective rally
Pivot points
-
- R3 124.91
- R2 124.33
- R1 123.82
- PP 123.25
-
- S1 122.74
- S2 122.16
- S3 121.66
