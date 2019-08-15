EUR/JPY technical analysis: Inside bar makes today's close pivotal

- EUR/JPY created an inside bar on Wednesday, signaling seller exhaustion.
- A close above 119.27 is needed to confirm a bullish reversal.
EUR/JPY created an inside bar pattern on Wednesday, which occurs when a specific period's high and low falls within the trading range of the preceding period.
The pair hit a high and low of 119.27 and 117.78, respectively, on Wednesday. The trading range fell within the high and low of 119.59 and 117.68 hit on Tuesday.
The inside bar candlestick pattern represents consolidation. However, in EUR/JPY's case, the pattern has appeared following a notable sell-off and represents bearish exhaustion and an impending bearish-to-bullish trend change.
That said, the trend reversal would be confirmed only if the spot closes today above the inside bar's high of 119.27.
That looks likely, as both the 14-day relative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence histogram are reporting a bullish divergence.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral-to-bullish
Pivot points
-
- R3 120.44
- R2 119.87
- R1 118.92
- PP 118.35
-
- S1 117.4
- S2 116.83
- S3 115.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Loower highs indicate the path of least resistance is to the downside
The currency pair picked up a bid at 1.1027 on Aug. 1 and jumped to 1.12 on Aug. 5. In the six trading days to Aug. 13, the pair repeatedly faced rejection above 1.1230.
GBP/USD: Heavy below 10-DMA, 2-week old resistance-line
Despite forming similar to the ‘Doji’ candle on a daily chart, GBP/USD lags behind immediate upside barriers while taking rounds to 1.2060 during early Thursday.
USD/JPY holding its own just below 106 the figure in Tokyo's opening hour
USD/JPY traders in Asia are soaking up the mood from overnight and sitting on their hands in choppy market conditions. Yen is virtually unchanged on the session with a bearish tendency.
Gold: Bulls back on track for a break of 2019 highs
The price of the yellow metal has fliped back in a bullish trend, reversing losses seen in the prior session. The trend has been in development since a break above the 1450s and has been moving higher for the best part of August.
Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive
The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.