EUR/JPY technical analysis: Euro trading at weekly lows against Yen near 120.55 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is under pressure below the 120.85 resistance, this Wednesday. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 120.45 support. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, in last month the spot had a bull run to the 121.00 handle where the market is now consolidating. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
On the four-hour chart, the spot is trading below its 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting weakening bullish momentum in the medium term. The market remains trapped in a range and the buyers would need to overcome the 121.20 and 121.50 resistance on a daily basis to resume the uptrend. 
 

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
Following the sharp reversal down on Tuesday, EUR/JPY is under pressure below the 120.85 resistance and the main SMAs this Wednesday. A break below 120.45 can expose the 120.10 support level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicators. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.56
Today Daily Change -0.32
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 120.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.42
Daily SMA50 119.01
Daily SMA100 119.65
Daily SMA200 122.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.31
Previous Daily Low 120.69
Previous Weekly High 121.48
Previous Weekly Low 120.28
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.84

 

 

