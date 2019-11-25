EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Euro starts the week sidelined below 120.00 handle against yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is starting the week with a range below the 120.00 handle.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 119.80 level.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The market is presently correcting the October rally as the spot stays capped by the 121.00 handle.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
On the four-hour chart, the market is currently supported above the 119.80 level while below the main SMAs. However, a break below 119.80 can send the market down towards the 119.42 support level in the medium term, according to Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The cross is having a mixed session while trading below the 100/200 SMAs. As the outlook is bearish, resistance can be expected at the 120.15 and 120.45 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.92
Today Daily Change 0.18
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 119.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.42
Daily SMA50 119.58
Daily SMA100 119.42
Daily SMA200 121.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.5
Previous Daily Low 119.66
Previous Weekly High 120.7
Previous Weekly Low 119.66
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.12

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

