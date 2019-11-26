EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Euro climbs above the 120.00 handle against yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY has been slowly grinding up since the start of the week. 
  • Resistance is seen at the 120.45/63 price zone.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The market is currently consolidating the October bull run as the market stays capped by the 121.00 handle.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market is grinding up above the 120.00 while challenging the 100 SMA. If the spot holds above 120.15, the current move can extend to the 120.45/63 resistance zone near the 200 SMA, according to Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The cross is advancing above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 120.15 and 119.80 price levels, according to Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.22
Today Daily Change 0.25
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 119.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.37
Daily SMA50 119.6
Daily SMA100 119.4
Daily SMA200 121.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.12
Previous Daily Low 119.68
Previous Weekly High 120.7
Previous Weekly Low 119.66
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.61

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

