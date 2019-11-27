EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Euro challenging 120.43 key resistance against yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is climbing to weekly highs against the Japanese currency.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 120.43 price level. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The spot is correcting the October rally as the market remains capped by the 121.00 figure.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market is testing the 120.43 resistance level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. This is likely a critical resistance and if the bulls can overcome it, the market is set to breakout to the upside. The next main resistances on the way up are seen at the 120.81 and 121.18 price levels, according to Technical Confluences Indicator
  

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The cross is climbing above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 120.06 and 119.70 price levels, according to Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.39
Today Daily Change 0.18
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 120.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.34
Daily SMA50 119.61
Daily SMA100 119.38
Daily SMA200 121.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.25
Previous Daily Low 119.88
Previous Weekly High 120.7
Previous Weekly Low 119.66
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.34
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

