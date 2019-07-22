EUR/JPY technical analysis: Defends support at 120.78, bias remains bearish

- EUR/JPY is bid after seven-day losing streak.
- The outlook remains bearis despite defense of 120.78.
- Dsaily chart shows a channel breakdown.
EUR/JPY is currently trading at 120.93, reprresenting marginal gans on the day, having printed losses in the previous seven trading days.
The pair has again bounced up from the June 3 low 120.78, having defended the key support in the previous two trading days. Even so, it is too early to call a bullish move, as the channel breakdown confirmed on July 18 is still valid.
The 14-day relative strength index is reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print and the falling moving average convergence divergence (MACD) histogram is signaling a strong bearish momentum.
All-in-all, the odds appear stacked in favor of a drop below 120.78. That would expose the psychological support of 120.00.
A daily close above Friday’s high of 121.28 is needed to invalidate the bearish setup.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Pivot points
-
- R3 121.66
- R2 121.47
- R1 121.17
- PP 120.98
-
- S1 120.68
- S2 120.5
- S3 120.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: risk aversion could send it sub-1.1180
EUR/USD capped by a critical Fibonacci resistance for two weeks in-a-row. The American dollar has closed the week on a high note as hopes for significant rate cuts faded.
GBP/USD benefits from Brexit positive headlines, political uncertainty caps the rally
With the Brexit positive news making the rounds during the weekend, the GBP/USD pair is on the bids around 1.2510 amid initial Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY: bearish case firmer once below 107.20
The USD/JPY pair flirted with the 108.00 level by the end of the week on renewed demand for the greenback but retreated sharply from the level to settle at around 107.70.
Gold falls back into the symmetrical triangle on mixed Fed sentiment
Gold prices on Friday gave back earned ground from the prior session following a dialled back in the markets with respect to Federal Reserve rate cut expectations.
Something has spooked the Fed
We wish we knew what it is. Wild talk of the US joining Japan and Europe with zero or negative return on the 10-year is or should be very frightening.