EUR/JPY: Shift in risk sentiment, downbeat Japanese PMI, stop further declines

- EUR/JPY clings to 21-DMA after four consecutive days of losses.
- Trade-backed risk-on welcomes Japanese traders after an extended weekend.
- Geopolitical plays, fundamental pessimism at the EU exert downside pressure.
Even if the pessimism surrounding the Eurozone economy prevails, the EUR/JPY pair refrains from further declines as it trades around 118.20 during early Tuesday.
The return of the Japanese traders from an extended weekend got a warm welcome from the US President Donald Trump and the Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Both the US diplomats painted a rosy picture of the US-China trade sentiment while signaling trade talk resumption in two weeks’ time.
Adding to the Japanese Yen (JPY) weakness was Japan’s Preliminary reading of Jibuyn Bank Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) that lagged below 49.3 prior to 48.9.
Markets reacted positively to the news with the US Treasury yields taking back some of the latest losses while Asian equities also flashing green signals during the early-day trading.
The pair has been on a downward trajectory since last four days with the recently dovish testimony from the European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi acting as the latest catalysts. Also supporting the bears are the downbeat activity numbers from Germany and Eurozone.
Elsewhere, the EU-UK Brexit drama continues as leaders of both the economies failed to provide any breakthrough during the Brexit talks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Furthermore, Iran’s dismissal of the global push to respect the 2015 Nuclear Deal, by citing a lack of adherence from the EU members, also adds to the political uncertainty surrounding the currency bloc.
German IFO numbers and speech from the ECB’s policymaker Luis De Guindos will be in the spotlight for now.
Technical Analysis
While 117.60/50 acts as the near-term key support, pair’s upside beyond 50-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 118.85 can question monthly top nearing 120.00 round-figure.
-
- R3 119.82
- R2 119.31
- R1 118.77
- PP 118.26
-
- S1 117.71
- S2 117.2
- S3 116.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive with flag breakdown on the daily chart
EUR/USD looks south with the daily line chart reporting a bear flag breakdown. The flag breakdown indicates the sell-off from the Aug. 23 high of 1.1154 has resumed and the pair could drop to 1.0820 in the short-term.
GBP/USD: 1.2393/85 limits immediate downside
With the 50-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 50MA) aptly restricting the GBP/USD pair’s immediate upside, the quote stays on the back foot while flashing 1.2430 amid initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY off the highs on US-Japan trade optimism
Japanese traders return and cheer the latest report that the US-Japan trade deal will have no extra auto tariff. Therefore, USD/JPY retraces from the daily tops near 107.70 region, still bid amid positive Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Gold pulls back from 2-week high as US-China headlines improve risk-sentiment
Gold buyers fail to cross September 06 high as recently positive trade headlines from the US dragged the yellow metal to $1,521 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Steve Mnuchin and Trump both crossed wires with trade-positive comments off-late.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Sentiment Preview: Facts on the ground
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August. The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.