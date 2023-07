EUR/JPY rises to cycle highs as the BoJ will stick to its dovish stance

The daily chart indicates that the bulls have taken the upper hand following Friday’s gains. The cross trades above the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) while indicators are recovering. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in positive territory, leaping towards overbought territory, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints lower red bars.

On the other hand, the European Central Bank's (ECB) tightening expectations remain steady despite German yields decreasing. For next week’s meeting, a 25 basis point (bps) hike is largely priced in, while the probability of a similar hike in September is near 60%. In the meantime, the 2,5 and 10-year yields display more than 1% declines and fell to 3.23%,2.56% and 2.42%, respectively, limiting the EUR’s upside potential.

June inflation data from Japan saw the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropping to 3.3% vs the 3.5% YoY expected, while the Core measure came in at 4.2% YoY, just as expected. That being said, the JPY is losing ground amid the speculations that the BoJ will maintain its dovish stance in next week’s meeting. According to Reuters, the bank considers that inflation is increasing but is not confident if the increase is sustainable, putting a hold on a potential policy pivot.

The EUR/JPY gained significant momentum at the end of the week amid a broad-based JPY weakness. Japanese inflation is seeing some signs of deceleration in June and reports of the Bank of Japan sticking to its dovish monetary policy in next week's meeting makes the Yen lose interest.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.