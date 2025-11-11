TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/JPY rises as Euro gains on resilience, Yen pressured by dovish BoJ stance

  • Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index declines against expectations, showing persistent investor pessimism.
  • Cautious remarks from the Bank of Japan and Japanese government officials weigh on the Japanese Yen.
  • EUR/JPY trades slightly higher around 178.30, supported by the Euro’s resilience.
EUR/JPY rises as Euro gains on resilience, Yen pressured by dovish BoJ stance
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/JPY trades around 178.30 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 0.10% for the day, as markets digest the latest economic indicators from Germany and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Japan’s monetary policy.

In Germany, the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index fell to 38.5 in November from 39.3 in October, disappointing expectations for an improvement to 40.0. The Current Situation Index improved slightly to -78.7 but missed forecasts of -77.5, confirming investors’ cautious stance amid weak domestic demand and subdued growth prospects. Across the Eurozone, however, sentiment improved more than expected, providing modest support to the Euro (EUR).

In this context, comments from Martin Kocher, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Governor of the Austrian National Bank, lent slight support to the single currency. He reiterated that the ECB’s monetary policy remains well-positioned and that no further adjustments are needed in the near term.

In Japan, the Japanese Yen (JPY) remains under pressure following remarks from Takuji Aida, economic adviser to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who warned that it would be “risky” for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to raise interest rates as soon as December, suggesting instead a possible hike in January if growth prospects for fiscal 2026 strengthen. These comments reinforced expectations of a prolonged period of accommodative monetary policy.

Markets also remain focused on Japan’s Producer Price Index (PPI) data, due on Friday, which could provide further clues on the BoJ’s next policy steps. In the meantime, mounting risk appetite and easing pressure on the BoJ to tighten policy continue to limit demand for the Japanese Yen, allowing EUR/JPY to hold firmly above the 178.00 level.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.30%0.09%-0.14%-0.06%0.07%-0.31%-0.64%
EUR0.30%0.39%0.16%0.24%0.36%-0.01%-0.33%
GBP-0.09%-0.39%-0.20%-0.15%-0.05%-0.40%-0.72%
JPY0.14%-0.16%0.20%0.07%0.20%-0.19%-0.50%
CAD0.06%-0.24%0.15%-0.07%0.13%-0.26%-0.57%
AUD-0.07%-0.36%0.05%-0.20%-0.13%-0.37%-0.74%
NZD0.31%0.01%0.40%0.19%0.26%0.37%-0.31%
CHF0.64%0.33%0.72%0.50%0.57%0.74%0.31%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Markets await the US House vote on the stopgap funding bill that will end the government shutdown. Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers.

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trades in the 1.3130 region in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar declines ahead of definitions about the US government shutdown. Market participants anticipate the largest shutdown in the country’s history is close to an end after the Senate agreed on a funding bill.

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold accelerated its advance after Wall Street open, approaching the $4,200 mark in the American afternoon. The US Dollar remains pressured amid hopes of a US federal government reopening. The House of Representatives will vote on a funding bill later in the day.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively.

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss.

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers