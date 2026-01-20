EUR/JPY returns above 185.00 on Euro strength, sell Japan trade

The Euro is trading higher for the second consecutive day against a weaker Japanese Yen, reaching levels above 185.10 in the early European session on Tuesday, after bouncing from Monday’s lows of 182.69. The pair is drawing support from the US Dollar’s depreciation following US President Trump’s latest tariff bout, while the Yen remains on the defensive amid renewed fiscal fears.

The Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, rattled markets on Monday by announcing snap elections for February 8. The Yen went into a tailspin as investors feared that Takaichi’s higher popularity might give her greater parliamentary support to deepen her big-spending and accommodative monetary policies.

Japan's public debt in focus

On Monday, Takaichi announced a two-year exemption from the 8% Consumption Tax, which caught the attention of investors already wary about the country’s public debt and the looming risks of a fiscal crisis.

Long-term Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) have rallied higher. The yield of the 40-year bond has risen about 35 basis points to hit fresh record highs above 4.2% on Tuesday after a 20-year bond’s auction closed with weak demand.

The Euro (EUR), on the other hand, is trading higher across the board. Neither the potential consequences of the additional tariffs announced by Trump nor the deflationary trends shown by the German Producer Prices Index have been able to dent the Euro recovery, which is showing the strongest performance among major currencies so far this week.