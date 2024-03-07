EUR/JPY remains under selling pressure below the 162.00 mark, all eyes on ECB rate decision

- EUR/JPY attracts some sellers near 161.80 in Thursday’s European early session.
- BoJ’s Ueda said it’s possible to exit from its ultra-easy monetary policy while striving to achieve a 2% inflation target.
- The ECB is anticipated to maintain the rate steady at a record 4.0%.
- The ECB Interest Rate decision and press conference will be the highlights on Thursday.
The EUR/JPY cross drops below the 162.00 psychological mark during the early European session on Thursday. Investors will closely monitor the European Central Bank (ECB) Interest Rate decision later in the day. The ECB is expected to hold its policy rate steady at a record 4.0%. After the March policy meeting, market players will shift their focus to the ECB press conference, which might offer some hints about inflation and the economic outlook. At press time, EUR/JPY is trading at 161.80, losing 0.62% on the day.
On Thursday, Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymaker Junko Nakagawa said that the prospects of sustainably achieving a 2% inflation target are gradually heightening and the central bank will gather information to make monetary policy decisions despite risks and uncertainty. Additionally, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that it is fully possible to seek an exit from stimulus while striving to achieve a 2% inflation target. That being said, the hawkish comments from the Japanese authorities provide some support to the Japanese Yen (JPY) and exert some selling pressure on the EUR/JPY cross.
The ECB is unlikely to cut borrowing rates before its June meeting, given that crucial wage data will only be available in May. Furthermore, the policymakers would take a cautious approach and wait for more evidence of inflation data before considering changing the policy stance. Financial markets anticipate the ECB to wait until June for a first-rate cut of 25 basis points (bps). However, the number of rate cuts will depend on the incoming data.
The ECB Interest Rate decision and press conference will be in the spotlight on Thursday, and this event might trigger volatility in the market. On Friday, the Japanese Labor Cash Earnings, Gross Domestic Product Annualized (GDP) for Q4, and Current Account will be released.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.91
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|162.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.26
|Daily SMA50
|160.38
|Daily SMA100
|159.99
|Daily SMA200
|158.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.96
|Previous Daily Low
|162.21
|Previous Weekly High
|163.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.68
|Previous Monthly High
|163.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|158.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways near 1.0900 ahead of ECB policy announcement
EUR/USD keeps its range at around 1.0900 in the European session on Thursday, of the six-week highs. The US Dollar continues to suffer from dovish Fed Chair Powell's testimony, supporting the pair ahead of the ECB policy announcements.
Gold price consolidates near record high ahead of US data
Gold price is holding positive traction near $2,160, consolidating near the record high in the European session. Increased bets on a June Fed rate cut following Fed Chair Powell's testimony are weighing on the US Dollar while boding well for the non-yielding Gold price.
GBP/USD stays firm near 1.2750, awaits US data
GBP/USD is posting moderate gains to trade near 1.2750 in European trading on Thursday. The upside in the pair is sponsored by the weaker US Dollar and encouraging news from the UK Spring Budget. US data and more Powell awaited.
Has Tesla secretly bought more Bitcoin?
The electric car company Tesla has allegedly purchased around 1,000 BTC, or at least that’s what the chatter is on social media. But a closer look at the source of these rumors reveals that it could be nothing but a case of misinterpretion.
European Central Bank Decision Preview: Interest rates expected to remain unchanged as inflation weakens
Economists are expecting the ECB to keep its three key interest rates steady, with the benchmark Deposit Rate at 4.0%, following the conclusion of the Governing Council’s March monetary policy meeting.