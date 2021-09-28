EUR/JPY remains positive, supported above 130.00

On the upside, above 130.00 psychological level, the next significative area would be at 130.70 (Sept. 3 and 8 highs and the 20-day SMA) then 131.05 (Jul. 14 high), and 132.30 (Jul. 1 high). On the contrary, a reversal below 130.00 might look for support at 129.75 (Sept. 28 low) and 129.40 (Sept 24 low).

In that context, the common currency has taken advantage of a weaker yen, in spite of an energy crisis and the political uncertainty in Germany, which are dampening the Eurozone’s economic growth prospects, to post a five-day rally. The euro has appreciated about 1.75% over the last five days to breach the mentioned 130.00 level and approach two-month highs at 130.70.

The solid advance on the US bond yields, with the benchmark 10-year note above 1.5% fuelled by the US Federal Reserve's signals pointing towards the end of the Quantitative Easing era, has been hurting the safe-haven Japanese yen across the board.

