EUR/JPY regains traction and now looks to 122.00

- EUR/JPY picks up further pace and approaches 122.00.
- JPY-selling keeps fuelling the upside in the cross.
- The cross reverses three day with losses.
The better tone in the riskier assets is now fuelling the selling pressure around the Japanese safe haven, in turn lending extra support to EUR/JPY.
EUR/JPY firmer, targets the 122.00 handle
After three consecutive daily pullbacks, the cross has now regained some shine and is once again testing the boundaries of 122.00 the figure.
The up move in the cross also comes in tandem with the rebound in yields of the key US 10-year note to the proximity of 2.12%, which in turn supports the downside pressure in the Japanese Yen.
In the meantime, markets appear sidelined ahead of the critical FOMC meeting on Wednesday, which has gained relevance as of late in response to rising speculations of rate cuts from the Fed. Further out, US-China trade dispute now looks to the potential Xi-Trump meeting at the upcoming G-20 meeting later in the month in Japan.
Later in the week, the FOMC meeting should grab all the attention, while the ECB Forum in Sintra could bring in some volatility around EUR.
What to look for around JPY
The main driver behind the price action around the Japanese Yen is expected to come from the risk appetite trends and their effects on the safe haven flows. In this regard, the US-China trade concerns plus rising geopolitical fears from US-Iran friction and the potential slowdown in the global economy are seen sustaining the higher demand for JPY. On the soft side for JPY, although largely priced in by investors, the Bank of Japan remains strongly committed to its QQE programme.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.29% at 122.04 and faces the next hurdle at 123.17 (high Jun.11) seconded by 123.75 (high May 21) and finally 124.49 (100-day SMA). On the other hand, a breakdown of 121.59 (low Jun.17) would expose 120.78 (low Jun.3) and then 120.54 (monthly low Jan.17 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 amid some USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, recovering some of the losses. Earlier, ECB officials expressed concern about global growth President Draghi speaks later. Tension is rising toward the Fed decision.
GBP/USD falls to the lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, the lowest since January. Sterling has been under pressure amid growing uncertainty about Brexit and USD strength.
USD/JPY: wait-and-see continues ahead of Fed
The dollar consolidates its gains against most rival, and scarce data exacerbates the quietness. USD/JPY bullish above 108.90, bearish below 108.10.
Gold recovers early lost ground, back above $1240 level
Gold recovered a major part of its early slide and moved to the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1340 region post-US data.
Gold: Signs of bullish exhaustion ahead of the Fed
Gold's rally seems to have run its course with signs of bullish exhaustion emerging on technical charts ahead of Wednesday's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) rate decision.