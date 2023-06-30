EUR/JPY regains momentum, poised for a weekly gain

- EUR/JPY found support at a low at 156.70 and then recovered towards 157.50.
- Japan reported soft inflation data supporting a dovish stance from the BoJ.
- German yields retreated after soft EZ HICP and mixed German data.
EUR/JPY has regained momentum and is positioned for a weekly gain as it finds support around 156.70 and rebounds towards the 157.50 area. The JPY has lost appeal after soft inflation data from Japan, which is set to reinforce further the dovish stance of the Bank of Japan (BoJ). On the other hand, German yields are in retreat due to disappointing Eurozone (EZ) HICP (Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices) and weak economic data from Germany.
EZ and Japan reported soft inflation figures. Dovish BoJ weighs on the Yen
Following the hot inflation figures reported by Spain and Germany, the Eurozone’s Core HICP increased by 5.4%, but below the 5.5% expected, with a 0.3% monthly increase falling short of the 0.7% expected. Earlier in the session, Germany reported that Retail Sales contracted by 3.6% in May, but this was better than the forecasted 4.3% decline, while the Unemployment Rate picked up to 5.7% vs the 5.6% expected.
Meanwhile, according to the World Interest Rate Probability (WIRP) tool, markets discount rate hikes for July, September and December. It's worth noticing that Christine Lagarde from the European Central Bank (ECB) sounded hawkish earlier this week, showing concern with inflation being “uncomfortably high”, suggesting that additional hikes may be appropriate.
On the other hand, the Tokyo Consumer Price Index’s (CPI) headline figure fell to 3.1% YoY in June vs the 3.8% expected and the Core figure to 3.8% (4.1%) expected. That being said, BoJ’S Governor Kazuo Ueda commented on Wednesday that once inflation aligns with the Bank’s forecast, he’ll consider a pivot. As inflationary pressure declines in Japan, they support a more dovish stance, weakening the Yen.
EUR/JPY Levels to watch
According to the daily chart analysis, the EUR/JPY pair remains bullish. Buyers have the upperhand in both the daily and weekly chart; in the latter, they are close to a third consecutive week of gains. However, the cross remains overbought, so a correction shouldn’t be discarded.
In a technical correction, support levels are 157.00, 156.50, and 156.00. On the flip side, if bulls gain further ground, there are resistance levels to monitor at 158.00, 158.50, and 159.00.
EUR/JPY Daily chart
EUR/JPY
Overview
Today last price157.47
Today Daily Change0.19
Today Daily Change %0.12
Today daily open157.28
Trends
Daily SMA20153.42
Daily SMA50150.68
Daily SMA100147.26
Daily SMA200145.1
Levels
Previous Daily High157.92
Previous Daily Low157.24
Previous Weekly High156.93
Previous Weekly Low154.05
Previous Monthly High151.62
Previous Monthly Low146.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2%157.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8%157.66
Daily Pivot Point S1157.04
Daily Pivot Point S2156.81
Daily Pivot Point S3156.37
Daily Pivot Point R1157.72
Daily Pivot Point R2158.16
Daily Pivot Point R3158.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
