EUR/JPY rallies to one-week top, further beyond 159.00 amid notable JPY weakness

EUR/JPY prolongs its strong weekly uptrend for the third straight day on Wednesday.

Worries that Trump’s tariffs could derail Japan’s economy weigh heavily on the JPY.

Rising trade tensions and the ECB’s dovish stance might cap further gains for the cross.

The EUR/JPY cross builds on this week's solid recovery move from the vicinity of mid-155.00s, or the lowest level since August 2024, and gains strong follow-through positive traction for the third straight day on Wednesday. The momentum lifts spot prices to a one-week high, around the 159.30 area during the Asian session, and is sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the Japanese Yen (JPY).

Concerns about the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's new tariffs on commodity imports turn out to be a key factor behind the JPY's relative underperformance against major currencies. This, along with a generally positive risk, offset the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) rate-hike plans and further undermines the safe-haven JPY, which, in turn, provides an additional boost to the EUR/JPY cross.

The shared currency, on the other hand, struggles to attract any meaningful buyers in the wake of rising trade tensions. In fact, Trump's no-exemption tariffs effectively end deals with the European Union and other countries. Adding to this, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the European Union (EU) will respond to Trump's latest tariffs announcement.

This, along with the European Central Bank's (ECB) dovish stance, might keep a lid on any further appreciating move for the EUR/JPY cross. This, in turn, warrants some caution before confirming that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and placing fresh bullish bets. In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases, the currency pair remains at the mercy of the JPY price dynamics.

