EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Rebounds from 172.50 support near 50-day EMA

- EUR/JPY may find its primary support at the 50-day EMA at 172.47.
- The 14-day Relative Strength Index stays below 50, reinforcing the bearish outlook.
- A rebound back into the ascending channel would restore the bullish bias.
EUR/JPY halts its three-day losing streak, trading around 172.60 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a shift from bullish to bearish bias as the currency cross is positioned slightly below the ascending channel pattern. However, a rebound back into the channel would suggest a false breakout, and the broader upward trend remains intact.
However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 mark, suggesting that bearish bias is strengthening. Additionally, the short-term price momentum is weaker as the EUR/JPY cross is positioned below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
On the downside, the immediate support lies at the 50-day EMA at 172.47. A break below this level would dampen the medium-term price momentum and prompt the EUR/JPY cross to navigate the region around the three-month low of 169.72, which was recorded on July 31.
A rebound into the ascending channel would revive the bullish bias and lead the EUR/JPY cross to test the nine-day EMA of 173.59. Further advances would improve the short-term price momentum and support the currency cross to explore the region around the upper boundary of the ascending channel at 175.30, followed by the all-time high of 175.43, reached in July 2024.
EUR/JPY: Daily Chart
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.28%
|-0.05%
|EUR
|0.04%
|0.03%
|0.09%
|0.09%
|-0.02%
|-0.14%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|-0.00%
|-0.03%
|0.08%
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.15%
|-0.05%
|JPY
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|-0.09%
|-0.44%
|-0.07%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.11%
|-0.20%
|-0.12%
|AUD
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.09%
|0.11%
|-0.19%
|-0.02%
|NZD
|0.28%
|0.14%
|0.15%
|0.44%
|0.20%
|0.19%
|0.26%
|CHF
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.05%
|0.07%
|0.12%
|0.02%
|-0.26%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 after Australian Trade data
AUD/USD is keeping its range above the 0.6600 mark in the Asian session on Thursday, despite mixed Australian Trade Balance data for August. The US Dollar is struggling to build on the overnight bounce from weekly lows amid a weak ADP report, the US government shutdown, and bets on more Fed rate cuts, supporting the pair.
USD/JPY turns south to test 147.00 amid renewed US Dollar selling
USD/JPY has turned lower to challenge the 147.00 level in Thursday's Asian session, moving back toward two-week lows of 146.59 amid a renewed US Dollar selling. Furthermore, the divergent Fed-BoJ expectations, concerns over the US government shutdown and rising geopolitical tensions benefit the JPY's safe-haven status, weighing on the major.
Gold buyers take breather before the next run to $4,000
Gold holds the previous retracement from record highs of $3,895 early Thursday while the US Dollar struggles with its overnight rebound amid US government shutdown concerns. Technically, Gold remains a ‘buy-the-dips’ trade, with the four-hourly RSI within the bullish zone.
Tether to leverage video streaming platform Rumble to distribute USAT stablecoin
Tether plans to leverage the video streaming platform Rumble to drive adoption of USAT, its US-focused stablecoin, CEO Paolo Ardoino said on Wednesday during a panel session at Token2049 in Singapore.
Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation
The pickup in inflation to 2.2% in September was mainly due to energy effects, which will fade in the months ahead. A small undershooting of the inflation target actually seems realistic around the turn of the year. Expect the ECB to hold rates steady for now.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.