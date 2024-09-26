- EUR/JPY rises to 161.79 after surpassing the 50-DMA, marking its third consecutive day of gains.
- Momentum shows signs of consolidation ahead, with resistance at 162.45/65 and the 200-DMA at 164.10.
- A break below 160.74 could expose the pair to support at 158.99/98, near the Tenkan Sen level.
The EUR/JPY printed solid gains of over 0.40% on Thursday, extending its rally to three consecutive days. Data from the United States (US) improved risk appetite and consequently weighed on the Japanese Yen due to its safe-haven status. At the time of writing, the cross-pair trades at 161.79.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY uptrend remains intact, although the pair aimed higher to the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) after surpassing the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 161.19.
Momentum hints that buyers are losing some steam, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slope turning flat, meaning the consolidation lies ahead.
If EUR/JPY clears the bottom of the Kumo at around 162.45/65, the next resistance level would be the Senkou Span B at 163.13, followed by the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 164.10.
Conversely, if EUR/JPY dives below the September 26 low of 160.74, the next support would be the confluence of the September 24 daily low of and the Tenkan Sen at around 158.99/98
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.03%
|-0.00%
|-0.04%
|EUR
|-0.00%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|0.03%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|-0.00%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.04%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|JPY
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|NZD
|0.00%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.01%
|-0.00%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|CHF
|0.04%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.04%
|0.05%
|0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The hunt for the 0.7000 hurdle
AUD/USD quickly left behind Wednesday’s strong pullback and rose markedly past the 0.6900 barrier on Thursday, boosted by news of fresh stimulus in China as well as renewed weakness in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD refocuses its attention to 1.1200 and above
Rising appetite for the risk-associated assets, the offered stance in the Greenback and Chinese stimulus all contributed to the resurgence of the upside momentum in EUR/USD, which managed to retest the 1.1190 zone on Thursday.
Gold holding at higher ground at around $2,670
Gold breaks to new high of $2,673 on Thursday. Falling interest rates globally, intensifying geopolitical conflicts and heightened Fed easing bets are the main factors.
Ethena Labs launches new UStb stablecoin backed by BlackRock's BUIDL token
Ethena Labs announced on Thursday that it has released a new stablecoin product, UStb. The new stablecoin will be fully collateralized by BlackRock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund and function similarly to a traditional stablecoin.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.