EUR/JPY Price Forecast: First upside barrier emerges near 185.00

The EUR/JPY cross loses traction to near 184.35 during the early European session on Monday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens against the Euro (EUR) amid concerns about rising tensions between the US and Venezuela and persistent geopolitical uncertainties stemming from Israel–Iran tensions, which boost the safe-haven flows.

Additionally, verbal intervention from Japanese officials might provide some support to the JPY and act as a headwind for the cross. Japan’s top foreign exchange official, Atsushi Mimura, said on Monday that he is concerned about foreign exchange moves and will take appropriate action against excessive actions.

Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/JPY holds well above a rising 100-EMA at 182.02, reinforcing a bullish short-term bias. The average continues to ascend, aligning with higher lows. Bollinger Bands have widened and price hovers just below the upper band at 185.00, pointing to robust upward momentum and stretched conditions. RSI at 69.51 sits near overbought, confirming strong buying pressure.

Volatility expansion within the Bollinger envelope favors trend continuation, but a failure to clear the upper band would encourage consolidation. Pullbacks could test the middle band at 183.13, while the 100-EMA at 182.02 and the lower band at 181.27 would underpin deeper retracements. A decisive break above the upper band would extend the rally, whereas a close back below the midline could shift momentum toward range normalization.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)