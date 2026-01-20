EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Constructive view prevails, first upside barrier emerges above 185.00

The EUR/JPY cross trades on a flat note near 184.15 during the early European session on Tuesday. Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday that she will dissolve parliament this week and hold a snap election on February 8. Her vow to suspend an 8% sales tax on food for two years has focused attention on the country's shaky public finances. Political uncertainty ahead of elections could weigh on the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the Euro (EUR).

On the other hand, expectations that Japanese authorities would intervene to counter further weakness in the domestic currency could underpin the JPY. Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama warned last week that all options, including a direct intervention in the market, are available to deal with the recent weakness in the Japanese Yen.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, EUR/JPY holds well above the 100-EMA at 179.28, and the average continues to slope higher, underpinning the broader uptrend. RSI at 55.75 has edged up from 55.62, signaling steady bullish momentum without overbought conditions. Spot remains above the middle Bollinger Band at 183.85, while the upper band at 185.00 caps the immediate topside.

Bollinger Bands tilt higher, reflecting a persistent trend with moderate volatility. RSI staying above 50 supports continuation, though a loss of the band midline would cool momentum. A close above the band ceiling could extend the rally, whereas a break below the lower band at 182.72 would turn attention to a deeper pullback phase.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)