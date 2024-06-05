EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The key upside barrier emerges above 170.00

- EUR/JPY attracts some buyers near 169.30 in Wednesday’s early European session, up 0.50% on the day.
- The cross keeps the negative picture unchanged below the 100-period EMA, with the bearish RSI on 4-hour chart.
- The key upside barrier is seen at the 170.00 psychological level; the initial support level is located at 168.15.
The EUR/JPY cross snaps the two-day losing streak around 169.30 during the early European session on Wednesday. Traders closely watch the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision on Thursday, which is more likely to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps).
Technically, EUR/JPY maintains the bearish outlook as the cross holds below the 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the four-hour chart. The downward momentum is backed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands in the bearish zone near 44.00, indicating the path of least resistance is to the downside.
The cross could resume the upside if it can break above the 100-period EMA at 169.35. Further north, the crucial hurdle is seen at the 170.00 psychological round mark. Any follow-through buying will see a rally to a high of June 4 at 170.72 en route to the upper boundary of Bollinger Band at 171.43.
On the other hand, the initial support level is located near the lower limit of Bollinger Band at 168.15. A breach of the mentioned level could expose a low of May 16 at 167.33. The additional downside filter to watch is a low of May 7 at 165.64.
EUR/JPY 4-hour chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|169.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|168.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|169.32
|Daily SMA50
|166.72
|Daily SMA100
|164.23
|Daily SMA200
|161.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|170.72
|Previous Daily Low
|168.01
|Previous Weekly High
|170.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|169.07
|Previous Monthly High
|170.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|164.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|169.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|169.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|167.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|166.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|164.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|170.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|171.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|172.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
