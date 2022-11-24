  • The EUR/JPY rises as the Asian session begins after losing 0.53% on Thursday.
  • EUR/JPY Price Analysis: After breaking below the rising wedge, a fall toward 142.50s is on the cards.

The Euro (EUR) fell sharply against the Japanese Yen (JPY), on Thursday, amidst an improved market sentiment, which usually benefits the shared currency. However, traders seeking safety bolstered the latter, sending the EUR/JPY sliding toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 144.15. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 144.19, below its opening price by 0.08%.

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/JPY remains neutral-to-upward biased. However, it should be noted that the rising wedge formed in the EUR/JPY chart was broken on Thursday, which could exacerbate a fall toward the November 11 daily low at 142.54. Another factor to consider is the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bearish; hence the EUR/JPY path of least resistance is downward biased.

The EUR/JPY first support would be the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 144.15. A breach of the latter will expose the 144.00 figure, followed by the November 15 daily low at 143.35, ahead of the 142.54 targets. As an alternate scenario, the EUR/JPY first resistance would be the 145.00 mark, which, once cleared, will expose the 146.00 figure. Break above will send the EUR/JPY climbing towards the November 9 swing high at 147.11.

EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 144.41
Today Daily Change -0.69
Today Daily Change % -0.48
Today daily open 145.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 145.46
Daily SMA50 144.16
Daily SMA100 141.43
Daily SMA200 138.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 146.14
Previous Daily Low 144.64
Previous Weekly High 145.55
Previous Weekly Low 143.35
Previous Monthly High 148.4
Previous Monthly Low 140.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 145.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 145.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 144.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 143.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 142.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 145.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 146.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 147.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD eyes a test of 200-day EMA on conquering 0.6700 resistance

AUD/USD eyes a test of 200-day EMA on conquering 0.6700 resistance

The AUD/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a 10-pips range in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset has turned sideways after printing a fresh weekly high at 0.6778 amid a quiet market mood on account of Thanksgiving Day.

AUDUSD News

EUR/USD bulls eye a break into 1.0500 but bears are lurking

EUR/USD bulls eye a break into 1.0500 but bears are lurking

EUR/USD was last up 0.1% at 1.0405, and has stuck to a range of between 1.0381 and 1.0448 while US markets are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and liquidity will likely be thinner than usual until Asia and Frankfurt crossover on Friday.

EUR/USD News

Gold advances towards $1,760 as Fed looks to halt bigger rate hike culture

Gold advances towards $1,760 as Fed looks to halt bigger rate hike culture

Gold price has attempted a recovery after declining to near $1,754.00 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal remained sideways on Thursday due to less volume as United States markets were closed on account of Thanksgiving Day.

Gold News

Cardano: A new yearly low before the bounce

Cardano: A new yearly low before the bounce

Cardano price has suffered a vicious downtrend move throughout November. Ss price consolidates, the technicals suggest a bounce occurs while on-chain metrics hint that investors are considering securing profits sooner than later.

Read more

US Dollar continues to weaken, following Fed minutes

US Dollar continues to weaken, following Fed minutes

The U.S. Dollar was lower across the board on Thursday, as markets reacted to the latest Fed minutes. The Federal Open Market Committee confirmed that it could be prepared to pivot from aggressive rate hikes in coming months.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures