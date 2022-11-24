- The EUR/JPY rises as the Asian session begins after losing 0.53% on Thursday.
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: After breaking below the rising wedge, a fall toward 142.50s is on the cards.
The Euro (EUR) fell sharply against the Japanese Yen (JPY), on Thursday, amidst an improved market sentiment, which usually benefits the shared currency. However, traders seeking safety bolstered the latter, sending the EUR/JPY sliding toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 144.15. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 144.19, below its opening price by 0.08%.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/JPY remains neutral-to-upward biased. However, it should be noted that the rising wedge formed in the EUR/JPY chart was broken on Thursday, which could exacerbate a fall toward the November 11 daily low at 142.54. Another factor to consider is the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bearish; hence the EUR/JPY path of least resistance is downward biased.
The EUR/JPY first support would be the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 144.15. A breach of the latter will expose the 144.00 figure, followed by the November 15 daily low at 143.35, ahead of the 142.54 targets. As an alternate scenario, the EUR/JPY first resistance would be the 145.00 mark, which, once cleared, will expose the 146.00 figure. Break above will send the EUR/JPY climbing towards the November 9 swing high at 147.11.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.69
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|145.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.46
|Daily SMA50
|144.16
|Daily SMA100
|141.43
|Daily SMA200
|138.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.14
|Previous Daily Low
|144.64
|Previous Weekly High
|145.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.35
|Previous Monthly High
|148.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
