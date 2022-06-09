- EUR/JPY retreats from recent cycle highs above 144.00.
- Extra gains now target the 2015 peak past the 145.00yardstick.
EUR/JPY is under some technical pullback following the needle-like upside seen in past sessions as well as overbought conditions, as per the daily RSI above the 70.00 threshold.
The cross probed the area above the 144.00 mark and opened the door to the continuation of the rally in the very near term. That said, the surpass of the 2022 peak at 144.25 (June 8) should lead up to a probable challenge of the 2015 high at 145.32 (January 2) prior to the 2014 high at 149.78 (December 8).
In the meantime, while above the 3-month support line near 136.00, the short-term outlook for the cross should remain bullish.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.91
|Today Daily Change
|148
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.67
|Today daily open
|143.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.32
|Daily SMA50
|136.89
|Daily SMA100
|133.62
|Daily SMA200
|131.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.25
|Previous Daily Low
|141.85
|Previous Weekly High
|140.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.38
|Previous Monthly High
|138.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
