- EUR/JPY stalls its rally and clashes with a confluence of technical indicators.
- A break below the 20-day EMA could pave the way toward the 200-day EMA at 140.24.
- EUR buyers reclaiming 142.00 would set the stage to challenge the 100-day EMA.
The EUR/JPY gained some traction during the Wednesday session and reached a new two-week high at 142.85 before reversing its course and closed at 142.39. As Thursday’s Asian Pacific session begins, the EUR/JPY continues the late downtrend, registering decent losses of 0.14%, and trades at 142.12 at the time of writing.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After piercing the EUR/JPY 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 142.50, and the 100-day at 142.21, the cross-currency reversed its course, snapping four days of straight gains. Nevertheless, to resume its downtrend in the short-term, the EUR/JPY needs to clear the 20-day EMA at 141.65, which, once surpassed, the pair could fall towards the 141.00 mark, ahead of the 200-day EMA at 140.24.
The previously-mentioned scenario is backed by oscillators, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), although at bullish territory, its slope is downwards, about to cross under the 50-midline. In contrast, the Rate of Change (RoC) portrays upside volatility as higher. Therefore, EUR/JPY traders might refrain from opening fresh EUR short positions until the RoC shifts bearish.
As an alternative scenario, if the EUR/JPY resumes its uptrend, key resistance levels are the 100-day EMA at 142.21, followed by the 50-day EMA at 142.50, and then the 143.00 mark.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|141.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.67
|Daily SMA50
|143.35
|Daily SMA100
|143.03
|Daily SMA200
|140.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.05
|Previous Daily Low
|141.08
|Previous Weekly High
|141.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.39
|Previous Monthly High
|146.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
