As an alternative scenario, if the EUR/JPY resumes its uptrend, key resistance levels are the 100-day EMA at 142.21, followed by the 50-day EMA at 142.50, and then the 143.00 mark.

The previously-mentioned scenario is backed by oscillators, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), although at bullish territory, its slope is downwards, about to cross under the 50-midline. In contrast, the Rate of Change (RoC) portrays upside volatility as higher. Therefore, EUR/JPY traders might refrain from opening fresh EUR short positions until the RoC shifts bearish.

After piercing the EUR/JPY 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 142.50, and the 100-day at 142.21, the cross-currency reversed its course, snapping four days of straight gains. Nevertheless, to resume its downtrend in the short-term, the EUR/JPY needs to clear the 20-day EMA at 141.65, which, once surpassed, the pair could fall towards the 141.00 mark, ahead of the 200-day EMA at 140.24.

The EUR/JPY gained some traction during the Wednesday session and reached a new two-week high at 142.85 before reversing its course and closed at 142.39. As Thursday’s Asian Pacific session begins, the EUR/JPY continues the late downtrend, registering decent losses of 0.14%, and trades at 142.12 at the time of writing.

