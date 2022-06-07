- The shared currency is climbing in the week by 1.17%.
- Market players’ sentiment turned positive, though it could fluctuate at anytime.
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Consolidating, but subject to mean reversion due to the size and speed of the rally; might fall to the 140.00s before resuming upwards.
The EUR/JPY is soaring to 7-year highs, to a level last seen in January 2015, at around 142.06, though the euro bulls are taking a breather as the EUR/JPY remains positive below the 142.00 mark. At 141.88, the EUR/JPY reflects investors’ mixed mood as US equities fluctuate.
Investors’ mood is fragile, fluctuating between positive/negative. Of late, US equities shrugged off worries of the global central bank tightening monetary conditions and the possibility of the US reaching a recession.
Tuesday’s EUR/JPY price action witnessed the cross-currency opening around 141.00. Through the end of the Asian-beginning of the European session, the EUR/JPY rallied sharply towards the 7-year high at 142.06, retreating later to the R1 daily pivot point at 141.50.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From the EUR/JPY daily chart perspective, the cross is upward biased. However, the Bollinger’s band, alongside the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) shows that volatility has increased sharply. In fact, the EUR/JPY is in overbought territory, as shown by the RSI above 70, opening the door for a mean-reversion move before resuming the ongoing bias.
In the near-term, the EUR/JPY 1-hour chart depicts the cross consolidating in the high 141.00s, near the 142.00 area, forming a top that could evolve to a double-top chart pattern. Also, the EUR/JPY exerts pressure on the 20-hour simple moving average (SMA), which, once cleared, would send the EUR/JPY falling towards the 50-hour SMA at 140.94. A break below would expose the 100-hour SMA at 140.07.
Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|141.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.73
|Daily SMA50
|136.62
|Daily SMA100
|133.35
|Daily SMA200
|131.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.13
|Previous Daily Low
|139.84
|Previous Weekly High
|140.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.38
|Previous Monthly High
|138.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles to retain the 1.0700 level
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a weekly low of 1.0651 as the greenback retreated alongside US government bond yields. Gains are limited ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy decision later in the week.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.2500 as dollar loses strength
GBPUSD has erased a large portion of its daily losses and climbed above 1.2500 in the early American session. The greenback seems to be having a tough time preserving its strength in the second half of the day amid falling Treasury bond yields.
Gold: Tepid recovery within a risk-averse environment
Gold started the day on the back foot, bottoming at $1,836.90 during Asian trading hours. XAU began to recover after London’s opening bell, reaching an intraday high of $1,853.57, as easing US government bond yields undermined demand for the greenback, despite persistent risk-aversion.
Crypto’s manipulation proves decentralization is a myth
Bitcoin traps break out buyers once again this month. Ethereum price is on pace to fall lower on the Volume Indicator. XRP price is still submerged and likely to plummet.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!