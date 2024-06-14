- EUR/JPY trades at 168.43, marking the second consecutive day of losses due to political uncertainty in France.
- Technical outlook: Consolidation below 170.00 with potential further losses if price drops below the 50-DMA at 167.47.
- Key support levels: Kumo bottom at 165.92 and 100-DMA at 164.78, indicating acceleration of the downtrend if breached.
The Euro tumbled for the second straight day against the Japanese Yen due to political uncertainty. France's presidential approvals plunged to their lowest level in five years ahead of the General Elections. The EUR/JPY trades at 168.43, down 0.08%.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After peaking around 170.00, EUR/JPY has consolidated below this level but remains above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), which would accelerate the downtrend if breached.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that sellers are gaining momentum as it falls below the 50-line, suggesting that EUR/JPY could face further losses.
If EUR/JPY drops below the 50-day moving average (DMA) of 167.47, it could trigger a decline into the Kumo, signaling an acceleration of the downtrend. The next support would be the bottom of the Kumo at 165.92, followed by the 100-DMA at 164.78.
EUR/JPY Price Action - Daily Chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|168.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|168.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|169.64
|Daily SMA50
|167.51
|Daily SMA100
|164.81
|Daily SMA200
|161.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|170.14
|Previous Daily Low
|168.28
|Previous Weekly High
|170.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|168.01
|Previous Monthly High
|170.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|164.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|168.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|169.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|167.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|167.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|166.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|169.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|170.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|171.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
