EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Slips below 100-HMA amid bearish MACD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/JPY stays depressed as sellers extend pullback from 124.56.
  • Sustained break of the key HMA, bearish MACD favor bears.
  • 200-HMA in the spotlight during further downside.

EUR/JPY drops to 123.93, down 0.20% intraday, during early Friday. In doing so, the pair extends the previous day’s pullback after declining below 100-HMA.

Not only the sustained downside past-the key HMA but bearish MACD signals also direct EUR/JPY bears towards 200-HMA re-test, currently around 123.68.

However, a confluence of a one-week-old rising trend line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 19-26 upside, around 123.50, will restrict the quote’s further weakness.

On the contrary, a two-day-old resistance line, at 124.17, can restrict the EUR/JPY recovery moves beyond the 100-HMA level of 124.00.

Though, bulls are less likely to retake controls unless witnessing the fresh high of the month above 125.15.

EUR/JPY hourly chart

Trend: further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 123.93
Today Daily Change -0.26
Today Daily Change % -0.21%
Today daily open 124.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.43
Daily SMA50 123.59
Daily SMA100 124.11
Daily SMA200 121.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 124.57
Previous Daily Low 123.91
Previous Weekly High 124.44
Previous Weekly Low 122.85
Previous Monthly High 125.09
Previous Monthly Low 121.62
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 124.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 124.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 123.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 123.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 123.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 124.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 125.19

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

