For a bullish resumption, EUR/JPY buyers must reclaim the 163.00 figure, which could put into play a test of 163.72, followed by the 164.00 mark. A breach of the latter would expose the November 16 high at 164.31 before climbing to 165.00.

The EUR/JPY is testing the Tenkan-Sen support level at 162.77 after reaching a two-week high of 163.72, suggesting the pair began the week with a negative tone. If JPY buyers drag the pair below the Tenkan-Sen, bears will gather momentum, driving the exchange rates toward the 162.00 figure. Further downside risks emerge below that level, with the November 21 swing low at 161.24, followed by the Kijun-Sen at 161.88.

EUR/JPY rally showed some weakness on Monday, with the pair witnessing a two-week high of 163.72, but buying pressure fades as the cross retreats below the 163.00 figure toward the 162.00 handle. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY pair exchanges hands at 162.73, down by 0.40%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.