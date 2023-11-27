- EUR/JPY buying momentum wanes after bulls struggle to crack the 164.00 figure.
- Key support is seen at the Tenkan-Sen, with sellers eyeing a drop to 162.00 below the latter.
- If buyers reclaim 163.00, the EUR/JPY could remain sideways, ahead of climbing to 164.00.
EUR/JPY rally showed some weakness on Monday, with the pair witnessing a two-week high of 163.72, but buying pressure fades as the cross retreats below the 163.00 figure toward the 162.00 handle. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY pair exchanges hands at 162.73, down by 0.40%.
The EUR/JPY is testing the Tenkan-Sen support level at 162.77 after reaching a two-week high of 163.72, suggesting the pair began the week with a negative tone. If JPY buyers drag the pair below the Tenkan-Sen, bears will gather momentum, driving the exchange rates toward the 162.00 figure. Further downside risks emerge below that level, with the November 21 swing low at 161.24, followed by the Kijun-Sen at 161.88.
For a bullish resumption, EUR/JPY buyers must reclaim the 163.00 figure, which could put into play a test of 163.72, followed by the 164.00 mark. A breach of the latter would expose the November 16 high at 164.31 before climbing to 165.00.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis – Daily Chart
EUR/JPY Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|163.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|161.77
|Daily SMA50
|159.41
|Daily SMA100
|158.31
|Daily SMA200
|153.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.66
|Previous Daily Low
|162.68
|Previous Weekly High
|163.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.25
|Previous Monthly High
|160.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|154.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.91
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts highest daily close in three months near 1.0950
The EUR/USD rose during the American session, surpassing the 1.0950 area. The Euro recorded its highest daily close since mid-August against the US Dollar. The pair continues to be supported by the overall weakness of the Dollar as Treasury yields decline.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.2600
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar, GBP/USD is holding firm above 1.2600 and trading at the highest level in two months. The pair reached a peak on Monday at 1.2645 before retracing and finding support at 1.2600.
Gold reconquers $2,000 as caution prevails
Gold prices advanced throughout the first half of the day, with XAU/USD trading as high as $2,016.38 a troy ounce amid broad US Dollar weakness. The latter found some pace after Wall Street’s opening, with the bright metal now changing hands at $2,010.
Week ahead: Bitcoin’s bull trend in question as spot ETF momentum fades
This week will be crucial in determining Bitcoin’s directional bias since some traders suggest the possibility of a continued run-up while others hint at a potential reversal to $35,000 or lower. Regardless, investors need to watch out for these events in the coming week.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index moves sideways on Monday following four weeks of gains
The S&P 500 index opened lower on Monday following four weeks of gains. The index has gained 10.7% over the course of these previous four weeks, and last week it proved to be the fastest reversal out of a correction since the 1970s, according to data from Dow Jones.