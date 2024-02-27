EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Retreats amid speculation of BoJ hike, technicals signal potential downside

- EUR/JPY faces a 0.17% decline as Japan's core inflation rise hints at a possible end to negative interest rates.
- Technical patterns, including a 'bearish harami', suggest further downside, with key levels to watch at 162.56 and 162.00.
- Recovery above 163.00 could open the path to 164.00, contingent on overcoming resistance near the week's high at 163.72.
The EUR/JPY is dropping late in the North American session, set to register losses of around 0.17% on Tuesday. A rise in core inflation in Japan sparked speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could increase interest rates, ending the negative interest rate cycle. Therefore, the cross-pair trades at 163.22 after hitting a daily high of 163.52.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, the EUR/JPY failed to extend its rally and edged lower. Nevertheless, price action is well contained within the boundaries of Monday’s price action, which would form a ‘bearish harami’ candlestick chart pattern, suggesting that further downside is expected.
If the EUR/JPY tumbles below 163.00 and decisively breaks below the February 26 low of 162.56, that would exacerbate a test of the 162.00 mark, but on its way south, sellers will face the Tenkan-Sen at 162,31.
Conversely, if buyers keep the exchange rate above 163.00, the EUR/JPY could edge higher above the current week's high at 163.72, which could pave the way for testing the 164.00 mark.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|163.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|161.08
|Daily SMA50
|159.58
|Daily SMA100
|159.64
|Daily SMA200
|157.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.72
|Previous Daily Low
|162.56
|Previous Weekly High
|163.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.48
|Previous Monthly High
|161.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
