EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rallies sharply, invalidating a head-and-shoulders pattern

- EUR/JPY breaks head-and-shoulders neckline, bolstered by high EU inflation and hawkish ECB comments.
- The uptrend remains intact as the pair holds above the 20-day EMA, but further gains require a break above the month-to-date high.
EUR/JPY rallied sharply on Wednesday, breaking above a head-and-shoulders chart pattern neckline, invalidating the pattern, as buyers emerged on a high inflation report in the Eurozone (EU). That, alongside European Central Bank’s (ECB) hawkish commentary, opened the door for further gains. As the Asian session begins, the EUR/JPY trades at 149.17, registering a minuscule gain of 0.01%.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After the EUR/JPY struggled to crack the 2022 high of 148.40, the cross-currency pair extended its gains and cleared the neckline of a head-and-shoulders chart pattern. Therefore, the EUR/JPY’s uptrend remains intact in play, as also the pair jumped off the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 147.94. Nevertheless, to further cement its bias, a break above the month-to-date (MTD) high of 149.26 is needed, so the EUR/JPY could threaten to crack the 150.00 figure.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator shows buyers entered the market but has turned flat as the Asian session begins. The 3-day Rate of Change (RoC) portrays that buying pressure is fading; hence, mixed signals around the pair could prevent traders from opening fresh long positions.
On the upside, if EUR/JPY buyers reclaim 49.26, the psychological 150.00 figure is up for grabs. A breach of the latter will expose the year-to-date (YTD) high of 151.61.
Conversely, the EUR/JPY first support would be the 149.00 mark. Downside risks will emerge below the latter, like the 2022 high turned support at 148.40, ahead of the 20-day EMA at 147.94.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.94
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|148.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.2
|Daily SMA50
|145.53
|Daily SMA100
|143.66
|Daily SMA200
|143.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.5
|Previous Daily Low
|147.61
|Previous Weekly High
|149.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.14
|Previous Monthly High
|150.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760 Premium
A stronger US Dollar lead the EUR/USD to the third consecutive daily loss and the lowest daily close since March 24. Hopes of a debt-ceiling deal, upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Fed official fueled the rally of the Greenback.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2390, the lowest level in three weeks. It then rebounded modestly, to settle around 1.2400. The slide took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY jumped to the strongest level since mid-March.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900 Premium
Spot Gold extends its bearish route, so far bottoming on Thursday at $1,951.92 a troy ounce, its lowest since April 3. Financial markets kick-started the day with optimism amid news about extending the United States (US) debt ceiling.
Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) OG Adam Back has made a case that could prove bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency, arguing "hyperbitcoinization" is near at sight.
US Leading Economic Index: Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?
April marks the 10th month in which the six-month average change in the Leading Economic Index has been below a key recession threshold.