  • EUR/JPY clinches new 2022 peak near 144.30 on Tuesday.
  • Further up appears the 2015 top near 145.30.

EUR/JPY prints gains for the third session in a row and records new cycle highs near 144.30 on Tuesday.

The bullish bias in the cross remains well and sound and the continuation of the recovery now targets the round level at 145.00 prior to the 2015 high at 145.32 (January 2). Further up is the 2014 top at 149.78 (December 8).

In the meantime, while above the 3-month support line around 138.40, the short-term outlook for the cross should remain bullish. This area appears reinforced by the proximity of the 55-day SMA.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 143.68
Today Daily Change 141
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 143.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 141.38
Daily SMA50 138.51
Daily SMA100 135.22
Daily SMA200 132.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 143.48
Previous Daily Low 142.03
Previous Weekly High 144.24
Previous Weekly Low 141.39
Previous Monthly High 138.32
Previous Monthly Low 132.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 142.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 142.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 142.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 140.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 143.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 144.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 145.33

 

 

