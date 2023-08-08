EUR/JPY Price Analysis: JPY holds resilient despite weak local and Chinese data

- EUR/JPY trades with gains near 157.00 but failed to hold the momentum that took it to a high near 158.00.
- Japan reported soft economic data, which outpaced the rise in Labour Cash Earnings in July.
- Weak Chinese data limits the JPY’s upside potential.
On Tuesday, the EUR/JPY jumped near 158.00 and then reversed its course settling near 157.00 as bulls started to show some exhaustion. No data was released in Europe besides the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) from the July revision, which didn’t show any surprises, while Japan reported signs of a weakening economy.
Despite Labour Cash Earning rising by 2.3% YoY in June, Overall Household Spending and Bank Lending came lower than expected and showed signs of a weaker Japanese economy. Plus, China reporting invalid data isn’t good news for Japan. In its leading trading partner, Exports decreased by 14.5% in July, and Imports fell by 6.9%, showing higher declines than anticipated.
On the European side, the EUR traded mixed against its rivals on an empty European calendar session.
EUR/JPY Levels to watch
The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a neutral to a bearish outlook for EUR/JPY, indicating a decline in bullish strength. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned flat in positive territory, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) displays stagnant red bars. That being said, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day SMAs, indicating a favourable position for the bulls in the bigger picture.
Support levels: 156.00, 155.55, 155.00.
Resistance levels: 157.50, 158.00, 158.50.
EURJ/JPY Daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|156.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.87
|Daily SMA50
|154.64
|Daily SMA100
|150.73
|Daily SMA200
|146.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.85
|Previous Daily Low
|155.81
|Previous Weekly High
|157.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.11
|Previous Monthly High
|158.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
