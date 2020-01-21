EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro vulnerable vs. yen, challenges the 122.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY wedge pattern is weakening the market. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 121.83 support.

 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
Following Friday’s bearish bar, the spot is exhibiting weakness below the 122.00 level while trading above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).  
 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market broke from a rising wedge pattern while challenging the 121.83 support and nearing the 100-period simple moving average (SMA) on the four-hour chart. As the market is weakening the spot is set to trade sideways to down, with a potential bearish breakdown below the 121.83 level which can lead to 121.64 and 121.13 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near 122.21, 122.66 and 122.90.  
 
 
Resistance 122.21, 122.66, 122.90
Support 121.83, 121.64, 121.13
 
 

Additional key level

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 122.02
Today Daily Change -0.24
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 122.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.79
Daily SMA50 121.11
Daily SMA100 120.19
Daily SMA200 120.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.32
Previous Daily Low 122.04
Previous Weekly High 122.88
Previous Weekly Low 121.76
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 122.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 122.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggling with 1.1100

EUR/USD struggling with 1.1100

The American dollar has recovered the market’s favor with Wall Street’s opening, trimming intraday losses against the shared currency. EUR/USD back to square one daily basis.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD easing from post-employment data highs

GBP/USD easing from post-employment data highs

GBP/USD eased from 1.3083, level reached after upbeat wages’ growth in United Kingdom, amid renewed dollar’s strength. GBP/USD stable around 1.3050.

GBP/USD News

Market delays the trip to the moon

Market delays the trip to the moon

The crypto markets continue to turn to a new bullish phase. This turnaround began at the beginning of the year after a consolidation phase that started in mid-2019. 

Read more

XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz

XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is now in consolidation mode.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo

USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo

The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures