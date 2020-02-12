EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro pressuring three-month lows vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is under pressure near three-month lows. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 119.80/67 support zone.  
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading close to three months lows while below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The spot is pressuring the 119.80/67 support zone while trading below the main SMAs. A break below the above-mentioned level can send the quote down towards the 119.67 and 119.20/05 price zone. Bullish attempts could find resistance near the 120.30, 120.55 and 121.00 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.   
 
  
Resistance: 120.30, 120.55, 121.00
Support: 119.80/67, 119.67, 119.20/05
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.86
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 119.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.9
Daily SMA50 121.21
Daily SMA100 120.51
Daily SMA200 120.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.02
Previous Daily Low 119.6
Previous Weekly High 121.15
Previous Weekly Low 119.92
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

