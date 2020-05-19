EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro hits 5-week highs, challenges 118.00 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is trading at its highest since early March 2020. 
  • EUR/JPY is challenging the May’s highs near the 117.90 resistance.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY is challenging the May’s highs near the 117.90 resistance while the market is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. It is unclear if the bullish bounce is sustainable since the overall trend is down. A consolidation appears likely in the medium term. Resistances can be seen near the 117.90 and the 118.70 levels initially. On the other hand, support is seen near the 117.00 and 116.50 levels. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 117.90, 118.70, 119.55
Support: 117.00, 116.50, 116.00
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.84
Today Daily Change 0.67
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 117.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 116.17
Daily SMA50 117.51
Daily SMA100 119.04
Daily SMA200 119.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.24
Previous Daily Low 115.79
Previous Weekly High 116.86
Previous Weekly Low 115.3
Previous Monthly High 119.04
Previous Monthly Low 115.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 116.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 116.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 116.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 115.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.78
Daily Pivot Point R1 117.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

