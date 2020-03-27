EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro bounces and challenges the 120.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is back into familiar territories after dropping from the 121.00 figure.
  • EUR/JPY is about to challenge the 120.00 figure. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is easing from March’s highs while rebounding from the 119.00 figure and settling near the 200 SMAs. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
Euro/Yen exchange rate is consolidating losses below the 120.00 figure and above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is challenging the 119.90 resistance as the spot can have a retest of the 120.50 and 121.00 price levels. Support is seen near the 119.50, 118.75 and 118.00 levels.
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.86
Today Daily Change -1.03
Today Daily Change % -0.85
Today daily open 120.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.09
Daily SMA50 119.86
Daily SMA100 120.45
Daily SMA200 120.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.09
Previous Daily Low 119.96
Previous Weekly High 119.69
Previous Weekly Low 116.9
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.66
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.34
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.47

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recaptures 1.10 as dollar suffers a fresh sell-off

EUR/USD recaptures 1.10 as dollar suffers a fresh sell-off

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recapturing the level as the dollar retreats. After a three-day rally, stocks are cooling but the safe-haven dollar is still under pressure. Coronavirus headlines are eyed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends rally above 1.23 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD extends rally above 1.23 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, some 900 pips off the lows amid dollar weakness. UK coronavirus cases are rising at a growing pace and Brexit talks have been put on ice. 

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: Bulls honing their antlers for an upward attempt ahead

Cryptocurrencies: Bulls honing their antlers for an upward attempt ahead

The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Bitcoin dominance ratio moves at a structural pivot level and can lead to a trend change. XRP is the winner of the day, but far away from fleeing out of the bearish scenario.

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited

Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited

Gold edged lower through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below $1620 level. Concerns over an imminent global recession might help limit losses.

Gold News

US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise

US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise

Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures