- EUR/JPY has been falling for six days in a row.
- EUR/JPY prints a fresh monthly low at 128.14.
- A death-cross pattern in the daily chart threatens to push the price beneath 127.92, with a target of 125.09.
The euro continues its free-fall against the Japanese yen, as the EUR/JPY is sliding for the sixth straight day, is down 0.08%, trading at 128.29. On Monday, the cross-currency printed a fresh monthly low at 128.14 but bounced modestly closing at 128.39, for a 0.40% loss.
EUR/JPY daily chart
The EUR/JPY pair is trading at 128.24 near a rising trendline from the 2021 low around January, passing through the August lows acting as support. Nevertheless, as the EUR/JPY spot price is trading below its daily moving averages, it suggests downward pressure.
Adding to this, the 50-day moving average (DMA) is crossing below the 200-DMA, resulting in a death-cross pattern, that confirms the switch from an uptrend to a downtrend.
For the bears to push the prices lower, they will need a daily close beneath that trendline, around 128.20. In case of a daily close beneath, it would open the door for further losses. The first support level would be the August 19 low at 127.92. A breach of that level could expose the 2021 low at 125.08.
On the other hand, failure to break 128.20 could consolidate the cross-currency within the 128.20-128.52 range. A break above the latter could open the door for further gains, with 128.95-129.00 as the first supply zone. Once the latter is broken, the next resistance would be the confluence of the 50 and the 200-day moving average, around 129.54-56.
The Relative Strength Index is at 32.51, slightly flat, however, as it remains beneath the 50-midline, maintains the bearish bias.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
