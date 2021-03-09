EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers battle immediate hurdle towards 130.00

- EUR/JPY eases from intraday high, posts heaviest gains in two weeks.
- Descending trend line from February 25 probes bulls targeting fresh high since November 2018.
- One-month-old support line, 200-bar SMA raise bars for bears’ entry.
- Upbeat MACD, sustained trading above key trend line, SMA favor bulls.
EUR/JPY bulls catch a breather around 129.40, up 0.30% intraday, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the quote rallies the most since February 24 while defying the previous two-day losing streak.
However, the bulls need validation from a downward sloping trend line from February 25, currently around 129.50, to keep the pair directed towards the yearly top near the 130.00 threshold.
While the EUR/JPY run-up beyond an ascending support line from early February joins the recently upbeat MACD signals to keep buyers hopeful, the pair’s rally past-130.00 needs to cross the November 2018 peak surrounding 130.15-20 to keep the reins.
On the flip side, pullback moves may eye for the stated support line near 128.75, a break of which will direct EUR/JPY sellers to a 200-bar SMA level of 127.53.
Also acting as the downside barrier below around key SMA is January’s top of 127.50.
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|129.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.15
|Daily SMA50
|127.08
|Daily SMA100
|125.85
|Daily SMA200
|124.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.39
|Previous Daily Low
|128.78
|Previous Weekly High
|129.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.18
|Previous Monthly High
|129.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
AUD/USD bounces back above 0.7650 amid risk-recovery
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7650, as the risk sentiment recovers amid retreating US Treasury yields, which put a check on the US dollar's rally. The aussie cheers upbeat NAB Business Survey while shrugging off the sell-off in iron-ore prices.
Cardano price looks primed to breakout to new all-time highs
Cardano advances unabated on its path towards decentralization. The so-called “Ethereum killer” will reach 100% decentralization by the end of March. ADA price is holding key support at $1.10 as volume remains light.
Gold looks to regain $1,700 as US Treasury yields drop
Gold consolidates recent losses from nine-month low flashed the previous day. US stimulus may arrive on Wednesday, US 10-year Treasury yields snap four-day winning streak. Risks remain mildly bid, US dollar refreshes highest levels since Nov 2020.
GBP/USD attempts a bounce around 1.3850 amid improving mood
GBP/USD trades close to 1.3850, staging an impressive bounce from 1.38 amid a rebound in the risk sentiment and a drop in the US Treasury yields. 50-day SMA offers immediate support, monthly top adds to the upside barriers.
US Dollar Index eyes minor pullback after four-day winning run
The dollar index (DXY) has retreated from the session high of 92.50 to 92.40. The pullback may be extended further as the hourly chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence. It occurs when an indicator charts lower highs contradicting higher highs on the price chart and often paves the way for pullbacks.