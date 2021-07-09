EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls keep eyes on next resistance near 130.50

- EUR/JPY manages to recover part of its previous day’s losses.
- Additional gains envisioned if price decisively breaks 130.20.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto oversold territory and warns of any aggressive bets.
EUR/JPY snapped the previous three session’s losses on Friday morning in the Asian trading hours. The cross opened lower but managed to recover swiftly and traveled to an intraday high of 130.19.
As of writing, EUR/JPY is trading at 130.08 with 0.08% gains for the day.
EUR/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the EUR/GBP currency pair fell sharply from the high of 133.58 on June 16 and tested multi-month support near 130.10. The same level, where price is currently facing resistance.
If price sustained above the mentioned level, it could continue with its recovery mode toward the 130.50 horizontal resistance level.
The Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator holds onto an oversold trajectory with a neutral stance. Any uptick in the MACD would prompt EUR/GBP bulls to aim for the 100-day Simple Moving Average placed at 131.08.
A daily close above the 100-day SMA would make the upside momentum more prominent. Next, the bulls look forward to the 131.50 horizontal level.
Alternatively, if prices reverse, it could first touch the previous day’s low level at 129.62.
A break of the 129.62 level would open the gates for the levels last seen in March.
Market participants attempt to retest the March 31 low of 129.25.
EUR/JPY additional level
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|129.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.85
|Daily SMA50
|132.41
|Daily SMA100
|131.06
|Daily SMA200
|128.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.55
|Previous Daily Low
|129.62
|Previous Weekly High
|132.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.28
|Previous Monthly High
|134.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
