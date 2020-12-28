EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls challenge multi-week trading range hurdle, around 126.70

- EUR/JPY gained strong positive traction and climbed to multi-week trading range resistance.
- The set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The EUR/JPY cross gained strong positive traction on Monday and climbed to one-week tops, around the 126.75 region during the mid-European session. The mentioned area marks the top end of a near four-week-old trading range, which if cleared decisively will mark a near-term bullish breakout.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts. The set-up remains tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for an eventual breakout through the mentioned range.
That said, relatively thin liquidity conditions warrant some caution for aggressive bullish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying, possibly beyond last week's swing high, around the 127.00 mark, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
The EUR/JPY cross might then accelerate the positive momentum towards testing the next major hurdle near the 127.40 region, above which bulls are likely to aim back towards reclaiming the 128.00 mark.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 126.25 horizontal support and is closely followed by the 126.00 mark and the trading range support, around the 125.80 region. Sustained weakness below the mentioned support levels will negate prospects for any further near-term gains.
EUR/JPY 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|126.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.14
|Daily SMA50
|124.57
|Daily SMA100
|124.65
|Daily SMA200
|122.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.36
|Previous Daily Low
|126.2
|Previous Weekly High
|126.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|125.91
|Previous Monthly High
|125.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|126.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|126.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|126.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|126.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD accelerates decline, approaches 1.3400
The British Pound keeps weakening despite a generally positive mood. US stimulus news sent Wall Street to fresh record highs at the end of the year.
EUR/USD trades back above 1.2200
The EUR/USD is trading around the 1.2200 figure, within familiar levels. Market players are trying to digest the latest updates on Brexit and the US relief-funding bill. Stocks advance, reflecting the ongoing optimism.
XAU/USD off lows, still in the red below $1880 level
A combination of factors prompted some intraday selling around gold on Monday. The upbeat market mood, pickup in the US bond yields kept a lid on the early uptick. A modest USD bounce exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Over ten cryptocurrency companies ditched XRP support; the token may re-test April's barrier of $0.17
The number of cryptocurrency trading platforms and investment companies ditching XRP is growing. Since the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple, the startup behind XRP, over ten companies either delisted XRP or suspended trading and other operations with the token.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.