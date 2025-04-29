EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish Momentum Holds Despite Minor Dip Before Asia

Considering potential trading levels, immediate support is identified at 162.01, followed by 161.97 and then a lower level at 161.92. On the resistance side, the first barrier is at 162.17, with subsequent resistance levels at 162.22 and 162.68.

The EUR/JPY pair currently displays a bullish technical outlook. While the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator is showing a sell signal, potentially indicating some short-term downward pressure, the longer-term trend appears positive. The Relative Strength Index resides in neutral territory around the 52 level, not providing a strong directional cue. However, the 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages are all signaling buy opportunities, underscoring sustained bullish momentum across various time horizons. Similarly, the 30-day Exponential Moving Average and Simple Moving Average also support this upward trajectory. The Stochastic %K and Stochastic RSI Fast are both currently neutral.

In the lead-up to Tuesday's Asian trading session, EUR/JPY has seen a minor decline, trading near the 162.00 mark. Despite a sell signal from one momentum indicator, the broader technical landscape suggests underlying bullish strength, supported by several key moving averages.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.