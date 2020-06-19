EUR/JPY Price Analysis: At a key support area around 119.50

- EUR/JPY depreciates 3.5% over the last two weeks to reach lows at 119.50.
- The confluence of the 200-day SMA and Fibonacci retracement level might offer support to the euro.
The euro has traded lower against the Japanese yen for the second consecutive week, extending its reversal from 124.43 highs in early June to hit day lows at 119.48 right where the 200-day SMA meets the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the May-June rally. The euro might attempt to set a base here after a nearly 3.5% decline over the last two weeks.
On the downside, a clear break of the 119.48 level might lead the pair to seek support at 118.85 (May 29 low and the 200 SMA in 4-hour charts) before 118.50 (May 21 high).
Alternatively, a bullish attempt might find resistance at 120.30 (June 12 low) on the way to 121.23 (Jun 17 high) and 122.00 (Jun 16 high).
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY key levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|119.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|119.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.62
|Daily SMA50
|118.23
|Daily SMA100
|118.77
|Daily SMA200
|119.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.54
|Previous Daily Low
|119.59
|Previous Weekly High
|124.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.26
|Previous Monthly High
|119.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles with 1.24, shrugging off robust UK data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, failing to recover from the blow it received from the BOE on Thursday. Retail sales leaped by 12% in May, beating expectations. Coronavirus figures are eyed.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.12 amid mixed mood, ahead of EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, consolidating its losses. Markets are looking for a direction amid coronavirus concerns. EU leaders will likely defer a decision on the recovery fund and action in Wall Street is awaited.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading
The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole.
Gold: XAU/USD hits three-week highs, tests again critical resistance around $1745
Gold prices rose further after the London fix, and reached at $1745/oz the highest intraday level in four weeks. It was unable to break the barrier around $1745/40 and pulled back modestly.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading
The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole.