- The shared currency slides against the Japanese yen, down 0.26%.
- The EUR/JPY is neutral-downward biased, though a break under 128.24 would add further downward pressure on the pair.
During the New York session, the EUR/JPY slides 0.40%. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 128.43. A mixed market mood surrounds the financial markets, as depicted by US equity indices trading in the red, except for the Dow Jones, gaining 0.23%.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the overnight session, the EUR/JPY was subdued around the 50 and the 100-hour simple moving average (SMA), lying at 128.75 and 128.77, respectively. In the overlap of the European and North American session, faced resistance at the abovementioned, followed by a fall towards the daily low at 128.35.
The EUR/JPY daily chart depicts a neutral-downward bias. Although almost flat, the daily moving averages (DMAs) reside above the spot price.
On the downside, the EUR/JPY first support would be January 25 daily low at 128.24. A breach of the latter would expose December 2021, daily lows at 127.51. It is worth noting that a downslope trendline below the latter, part of a falling wedge, might be tested, but it is in the early stages of the pattern.
To the upside, the EUR/JPY first resistance level would be the 50-DMA at 129.27. A test of that level would expose the 100-DMA at 129.89, followed by the 200-DMA at 130.49.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|128.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.23
|Daily SMA50
|129.33
|Daily SMA100
|129.95
|Daily SMA200
|130.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.25
|Previous Daily Low
|128.6
|Previous Weekly High
|131.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.56
|Previous Monthly High
|131.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.83
