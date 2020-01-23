EUR/JPY Price Action: Euro spiking down against yen, challenging 120.89 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is under heavy selling pressure below the 121.27 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 120.64 support.
 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
The market is pulling back down from January’s tops trading below the 122.00 level while holding above the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).  
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The spot is spiking down while breaking below the 120.89 support. As the market is under heavy selling pressure the bears could drive the market further down towards the 120.64 and 120.30 support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near the 121.27 and 121.70 levels. 
   

Additional key level

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.92
Today Daily Change -0.95
Today Daily Change % -0.78
Today daily open 121.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.84
Daily SMA50 121.19
Daily SMA100 120.29
Daily SMA200 120.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.02
Previous Daily Low 121.62
Previous Weekly High 122.88
Previous Weekly Low 121.76
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD crashes to new 2020 lows amid ECB dovishness, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD crashes to new 2020 lows amid ECB dovishness, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, at the lowest since early December. ECB President Christine Lagarde refrained from acknowledging the recent economic improvement. Fears of the spread of the coronavirus are weighing on markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured toward 1.31 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD pressured toward 1.31 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, off the highs. Coronavirus headlines are sending traders to the safety of the US dollar. Speculation about the next BOE move is rife.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Set for a dive before the next big bull market

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Set for a dive before the next big bull market

The first initiative comes from WhatsApp. Users of Facebook’s popular instant messaging application will be able to exchange Ether among themselves and other tokens that function over the ERC20 protocol.

Read more

Gold Bears challenge 100-period SMA support on 4-hourly chart

Gold Bears challenge 100-period SMA support on 4-hourly chart

Gold failed to capitalize on the overnight intraday bounce and started retreating from the vicinity of a one-week-old ascending trend-channel support breakpoint.

Gold News

USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.50

USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.50

USD/JPY extends losses and trades close to an eight-day low near 109.50 in a relatively risk-off environment, with the media headlines full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can look to the golden ratio around mid-108s.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures