EUR/JPY maintains a mild downside bias while below 125.11 – Credit Suisse

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

EUR/JPY moved sharply higher again on Tuesday, however, only a break above 125.11 would end the corrective risks for the core bull uptrend to resume, in the opinion of the Credit Suisse analyst team. Support stays at 123.03/01, then 122.38/23. 

Key quotes

“EUR/JPY rebounded further on Tuesday after essentially holding above the potential uptrend from May earlier in the week. We stay biased towards further ranging here with a mild downside bias whilst below 125.11.”

“An eventual break below the October low at 123.03/01 would reassert the correction and warn of a retest of the 122.38 late September low, then more likely we think key retracement supports seen at 122.27/23 – including the 38.2% retracement of the entire rally from the May low – which we continue to look to remain a stronger floor. A break though would instead raise the prospect of a deeper setback to the ‘neckline’ to the June/July base at 121.35, with scope for the 200-day average at 121.10.” 

“Short-term resistance is seen at the 55-day average at 124.73 and then the recent range top at 125.11. We look to hold below here to keep the broader risks lower. Above would signal the core bull uptrend is resuming for a move to 126.46 next.”

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD trades around 1.30 amid Brexit hopes, coronavirus concerns

GBP/USD trades around 1.30 amid Brexit hopes, coronavirus concerns

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, higher on the day. Hopes for progress on Brexit and US stimulus boost the pair, while concerns about a "circuit breaking" UK lockdown weigh on sterling.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1850 on upbeat market mood

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1850 on upbeat market mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, the highest since in a month. Optimism about a US stimulus is boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. Investors are shrugging off the increase in eurozone COVID-19 cases and the potential for more ECB stimulus.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD holds steady near six-day tops, just below $1920 level

XAU/USD holds steady near six-day tops, just below $1920 level

Gold traded with a positive bias through the first half of the European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1923 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

Gold News

Forex Today: Markets cheer hopes of US stimulus deal, election polls in focus

Forex Today: Markets cheer hopes of US stimulus deal, election polls in focus

Stock and gold rise, the safe-haven dollar falls on hopes that US lawmakers strike a relief package for the economy. Tensions toward the elections, Brexit talks, and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are all eyed. 

Read more

USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts

USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts

USD/JPY is testing lows and closes in on 105.00, mainly on the back of a broad-based US dollar weakness, as the progress on the US fiscal stimulus talks boosted the market sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven greenback.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures