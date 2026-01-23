EUR/JPY holds positive ground above 186.00 as BoJ keeps benchmark rate unchanged

The EUR/JPY cross gains ground near 186.25 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the Euro (EUR) after the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) interest rate decision. The attention will shift to the BoJ press conference later on Friday.

As widely expected, the Japanese central bank held its benchmark rate steady at 0.75% following the conclusion of the two-day monetary policy review meeting on Friday. That leaves borrowing costs at the highest level in three decades.

The latest decision came days after Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi roiled financial markets with her pledge to suspend a sales tax on food purchases as part of her campaign platform ahead of a February 8 election.

On the Euro’s front, the European Central Bank (ECB) unveiled its latest meeting monetary policy minutes, indicating that the central bank is in no hurry to adjust rates further, as inflation hovers near the 2% target and market expectations point to stable policy throughout 2026. Markets currently price in a high chance of rates remaining unchanged at the next ECB policy meeting on February 5.

Traders will keep an eye on the preliminary readings of Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from the Eurozone, Germany and France later on Friday. If the reports show weaker-than-expected outcomes, this could drag the EUR lower against the JPY in the near term.