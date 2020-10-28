EUR/JPY hits one-month low as France considers national lockdown

- EUR/JPY drops to the lowest level since Sept. 28.
- France and other Eurozone nations face lockdown on rising coronavirus cases.
- ECB is under pressure to deliver additional stimulus.
EUR/JPY fell to a one-month low of 122.99 a couple of hours ago, having declined by over 0.5% on Tuesday.
Lockdown fears weigh
Many Eurozone countries are imposing economically-painful national curfews and lockdown restrictions to combat the second wave of the coronavirus.
Notably, France is reportedly considering a month-long national lockdown, which could take effect from midnight on Thursday.
Indeed, the latest measures announced by some of the Eurozone nations are less severe than the ones implemented in the second quarter. Nevertheless, they are likely to torpedo the already fragile economic recovery in the common currency block, ramping up pressure on the European Central Bank to provide additional economic stimulus.
Hence, the market is offering euros and snapping up anti-risk currencies like the Japanese yen and the US dollar. At press time, the pair is trading near 123.07.
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|123.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|124.03
|Daily SMA50
|124.51
|Daily SMA100
|123.55
|Daily SMA200
|121.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124
|Previous Daily Low
|123.15
|Previous Weekly High
|125
|Previous Weekly Low
|123.33
|Previous Monthly High
|127.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|122.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|122.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.
GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.
Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region
Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.
WTI slumps 4% to fresh three-week lows sub-$38 amid coronavirus fears
WTI dives on demand concerns as coronavirus cases surge in the EU. Potential lockdowns in Germany, France hit risk sentiment. API crude stocks build raise oversupply fears, EIA data in focus.