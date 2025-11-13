TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/JPY hits multi-year highs as risk sentiment weighs on Yen

  • Market optimism following the reopening of the US federal government weighs on the safe-haven JPY.
  • Weak Eurozone Industrial Production data limits the upside potential for the single currency.
  • Comments from the ECB and political pressure on the Bank of Japan fuel volatility on the cross.
EUR/JPY hits multi-year highs as risk sentiment weighs on Yen
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/JPY is trading around 179.70 on Thursday at the time of writing, up 0.20% on the day, extending a streak of five consecutive daily gains and reaching a new multi-year high at 179.82 earlier in the day. The cross benefits from a more constructive market environment after the reopening of the US federal government, which revived risk appetite and reduced demand for the Japanese Yen (JPY), traditionally viewed as a safe-haven.

This support contrasts with the release of weaker-than-expected Eurozone Industrial Production figures. Manufacturing activity rose by only 0.2% in September, after a revised 1.1% decline in August, while annual growth held at 1.2%, well below the 2.1% forecast. These softer numbers have capped the Euro’s (EUR) recovery, although the impact remains moderate in a market driven mainly by sentiment flows.

Meanwhile, German inflation data confirms a still contained price trend. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) came in at 0.3% MoM in October, with the annual rate easing to 2.3%, slightly down from September. The German CPI showed the same monthly increase, with its yearly pace also slowing to 2.3%. This backdrop aligns with the cautious stance of the European Central Bank (ECB). President Christine Lagarde indicated that the rate-cutting cycle is “largely done”, while Governing Council member Isabel Schnabel highlighted persistent services inflation and noted that risks to the inflation outlook remain “tilted slightly to the upside”.

In Japan, the Japanese Yen remains pressured by political priorities. Newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi continues to promote pro-stimulus policies in line with Abenomics, saying that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) should keep monetary policy aligned with economic and price-stability goals. Her comments dampened expectations of imminent tightening, despite Governor Kazuo Ueda stressing that underlying inflation is gradually moving toward the 2% target and that rising household income continues to support resilient consumption.

The JPY’s prolonged weakness has prompted warnings from Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, who reiterated she is watching currency movements “with a high sense of urgency”, fueling speculation that authorities may intervene.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.26%-0.28%-0.08%0.04%-0.17%0.00%-0.27%
EUR0.26%-0.02%0.18%0.30%0.07%0.26%-0.01%
GBP0.28%0.02%0.22%0.32%0.10%0.29%0.01%
JPY0.08%-0.18%-0.22%0.08%-0.12%0.03%-0.21%
CAD-0.04%-0.30%-0.32%-0.08%-0.21%-0.03%-0.31%
AUD0.17%-0.07%-0.10%0.12%0.21%0.19%-0.08%
NZD-0.01%-0.26%-0.29%-0.03%0.03%-0.19%-0.27%
CHF0.27%0.00%-0.01%0.21%0.31%0.08%0.27%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends the monthly recovery past 1.1600

EUR/USD extends the monthly recovery past 1.1600

EUR/USD advances for the third straight day on Thursday, hitting fresh tops around 1.1650, always on the back of the steady pullback in the US Dollar and rising optimism following the end of the 43-day US government shutdown. Moving forward, investors are expected to shift their attention to Friday’s release of flash Q3 GDP figures in the euro area.

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3200, USD bounces a tad

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3200, USD bounces a tad

GBP/USD faces some tepid selling interest and returns to the sub-1.3200 region on Thursday. In the meantime, Cable’s solid performance comes in response to the intense weakness hurting the Greenback amid a broad-based improvement in the risk-associated space.

Gold loses the grip, drops to $4,150

Gold loses the grip, drops to $4,150

Gold couldn’t hang on to its earlier push to three-week highs and has slipped back toward the $4,150 area per troy ounce late in Thursday’s NA session. The pullback comes even as the US Dollar stays on the back foot, but the uptick in US Treasury yields is clearly putting some pressure on the precious metal.

Aerodrome, Velodrome tokens plunge 20% following merger unveil

Aerodrome, Velodrome tokens plunge 20% following merger unveil

Aerodrome (AERO) and Velodrome (VELO) tokens both decline by 20% on Thursday following their parent organization Dromos Labs' announcement that it will merge both platforms through the launch of a new unified liquidity trading platform.

How soon is the BoJ likely to resume interest rate hikes?

How soon is the BoJ likely to resume interest rate hikes?

The Bank of Japan once again finds itself walking a tightrope between political pressure, economic data, and market expectations. With interest rates still anchored at 0.5%, speculation is growing over when Governor Ueda will pull the trigger on the next hike.

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is trading slightly below $2.50 at the time of writing on Thursday, after marking an intraday high at $2.52 buoyed by positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers