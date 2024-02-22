EUR/JPY gathers strength below 163.00, eyes on Eurozone PMI data

The EUR/JPY cross gains momentum for the third consecutive week during the early European trading hours on Thursday. However, the potential intervention in the market by the Japanese authorities might boost the Japanese Yen (JPY) and cap the upside of the EUR/JPY cross. At press time, EUR/JPY is trading at 162.80, gaining 0.19% on the day. On Thursday, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda made a verbal intervention, saying that they will monitor the foreign exchange moves with a high sense of urgency. This, in turn, might lift the JPY for the time being. Apart from this, the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might support safe-haven assets like the Japanese Yen. On the Euro front, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said that the ECB may not cut the interest rate as quickly as some expect. Investors increased their bet on an ECB rate cut as soon as April, but many policymakers signaled that the June meeting looks more likely as additional data will be available then. Traders will monitor the preliminary HCOB PMI from Germany and the Eurozone for February. Also, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from Italy and the Eurozone will be released. On Friday, the German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q4 will be published. Market players will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the EUR/JPY cross.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.