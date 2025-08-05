EUR/JPY falls to near 170.00 as BoJ Meeting Minutes signal potential for rate hikes

- EUR/JPY depreciates as BoJ Meeting Minutes indicate potential for rate hikes if the economy and prices move as expected.
- Japan's Akazawa stated that he will urge the United States to swiftly implement the auto tariff order.
- The ECB is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, as Eurozone annual inflation remained steady at 2.0% in July.
EUR/JPY remains subdued for the third successive session, trading around 170.20 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The currency cross continues to face challenges as the Japanese Yen (JPY) receives support after minutes from the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) June meeting indicated that many members expect the central bank to continue raising the policy rate if the economy, prices move in line with its forecast.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) board members said inflation is somewhat overshooting the forecast, but must scrutinize economic developments due to downside risk to growth from the United States (US) tariff policy. A few members highlighted that uncertainty remains high, but downward pressure on Japan’s economy from US tariff policy may not be as strong as projected in the Bank of Japan’s previous meeting.
Japanese Economy Minister and chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, said on Tuesday that he will push the United States (US) to give an order to take the auto tariff into effect as soon as possible. "One of the purposes of the US visit is to confirm details of the latest tariff agreement," Akazawa added.
However, the EUR/JPY cross may further appreciate as the Euro (EUR) could receive support from the prevailing cautious sentiment surrounding the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy outlook. Traders expect the ECB to hold rates steady as the Eurozone annual inflation held at 2.0% in July, slightly above the 1.9% forecast. Meanwhile, traders adopt caution amid the imposition of 15% US tariffs on goods imported from the European Union (EU).
Market participants will likely observe the HCOB Composite and Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from the Eurozone and Germany later in the day. The PMI report may offer fresh understanding of economic activity and potential future trends in the Eurozone.
Economic Indicator
BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes
The Bank of Japan publishes a study of economic movements in Japan after the actual meeting. These meetings are held to review economic developments inside and outside of Japan and indicate a sign of new fiscal policy. Any changes in this report tend to affect the JPY volatility. Generally speaking, if the BoJ minutes show a hawkish outlook, that is seen as positive (or bullish) for the JPY, while a dovish outlook is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Last release: Mon Aug 04, 2025 23:50
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: -
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Bank of Japan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns lower toward 0.6450 amid increased RBA rate cut bets
AUD/USD turns lower toward 0.6450 in Tuesday's Asian session, facing headwinds from increased bets for an RBA rate cut next week. The US Dollar attempts a brief rebound, adding to the weight on the pair. Strong China's Caixin Services PMI fails to offer any inspiration to the Aussie.
USD/JPY extends recovery above 147.00 amid upbeat mood
USD/JPY rebounds above 147.00 early Tuesday, reversing a dip to two-week lows reached after the BoJ reiterated in the June meeting Minutes that it will continue raising the policy rate if the economy and prices move in line with forecasts. The pair recovers as positive risk sentiment undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen.
Gold eyes acceptance above $3,380 as focus shifts to ISM Services PMI
Gold price looks to extend the recovery into its fourth straight day on Tuesday. The US Dollar remains vulnerable amid increased rate cut bets, tariffs and Fed concerns. Gold price must close Tuesday above the key $3,380 resistance as the daily RSI stays bullish.
Crypto market shows recovery signs following last week's bearish scare
The crypto market showed signs of recovery on Monday, spearheaded by Bitcoin reclaiming the $115,000 mark and a 6% gain in Ethereum. A few analysts suggest that a return of inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, alongside favorable macroeconomic conditions, could trigger buy-the-dip interests among investors.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.